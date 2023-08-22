James Gunn teases Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff's DC debut: There are reasons...

James Gunn, the renowned filmmaker behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has been working to revitalise the floundering DC Universe. He and his producing partner and co-CEO at DC Studios Peter Safran Gunn are developing a DCU which will not just be limited to film. It will extend to film, TV, animation, and gaming. To that effect, he has announced several projects, which include Superman: Legacy that will reboot the Superman film franchise. He has also expressed his desire to collaborate with familiar faces from the Guardians cast in his new venture, and his recent social media posts have set off a flurry of speculation.

Several actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy series have already been confirmed for roles within the DC Universe. Notably, Maria Bakalova, who portrayed the beloved Cosmo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, is set to take on the role of Princess Ilana Rostovic in the upcoming Creature Commandos. Nathan Fillion, who has donned various roles throughout the Guardians franchise, is also joining the DC Universe as Guy Gardner in Superman: Legacy.

Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff's impending DC debut?

Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff, who essayed Star-Lord and Mantis respectively in Guardians movies, have earlier teased potential involvements in the DCU. Pratt expressed his willingness to take part if approached, while Klementieff hinted at intriguing "conversations" surrounding her possible participation. Fans have been abuzz with theories and guesses about how these talented actors might fit into the new DC Universe.

A recent interaction between a fan and James Gunn on social media has added fuel to the speculation fire. On Threads, a user suggested that Pratt and Klementieff should guest star in the second season of Peacemaker, portraying themselves. Gunn responded that "there are reasons" he would not want Pratt to play himself in the rebooted DC universe.

While this exchange doesn't constitute a concrete casting confirmation, it does indicate that Gunn might have significant and specific plans for Pratt and Klementieff within his rebooted DC Universe. It is likely that many Guardians actors (not just Pratt and Klementeiff) will play multiple characters as Gunn loves recollaborating with those he has worked with earlier.

