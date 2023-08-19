Explained | Does Barbenheimer's success signal the decline of superhero cinema?

The world of cinema, much like any other realm of artistic expression, is constantly evolving. For a decade and a half, superheroes reigned supreme at the box office, drawing in massive crowds and reaping substantial profits for studios. However, in recent times, a new phenomenon has emerged that challenges the long-standing dominance of the superhero genre. With the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer in what has been dubbed the Barbenheimer double feature and the subsequent success of both movies, it has become increasingly apparent that the allure of superheroes is no longer as potent as it once was. Both DC and Marvel are at a critical juncture. While Marve Studios' foray into television has been disastrous, DC is developing a whole new universe called DCU that spans film, TV, animation, and gaming.

The Barbenheimer phenomenon: A glimpse of changing tides

In a curious turn of events last month, millions of moviegoers opted for a unique cinematic experience by embracing the Barbenheimer trend, wherein they indulged in a double feature of the films Barbie and Oppenheimer. This began as a joke, I am certain, but soon evolved into something huge. Both films were directed by auteurs who have distinctive voices, and it appears audiences had been waiting for films like that. A recent survey conducted by film tracking service The Quorum highlighted the significant impact of Barbie on revitalising theatre attendance. 11 per cent of the surveyed audience admitted to having difficulty recalling their last theatre experience prior to Barbie. Equally intriguing, another 11 per cent revealed that Barbie marked their maiden return to a theatre since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

All this signifies a shift in audience preferences, suggesting a growing appetite for variety and depth in storytelling. No longer content with the conventional superhero formula, audiences are seeking films that resonate on a personal and emotional level, something most recent superhero films have not been able to do.

Decoding the success of Barbie

Directed by the talented Greta Gerwig, Barbie offers a fresh take on a beloved toy franchise, propelling the titular character, played by Margot Robbie, on a journey of self-discovery. The character's realisation of imperfections in her previously idealised appearance triggers a transformation that resonates with viewers of all ages. With themes of empowerment, societal standards, and self-acceptance, Barbie strikes a chord in today's world, where discussions about body positivity and individuality are at the forefront of cultural conversations.

What truly sets Barbie apart is its ability to transcend the confines of a single genre. By blending elements of adventure, drama, and self-discovery, the film caters to a diverse audience, encompassing individuals who seek narratives that challenge conventions and reflect the complexities of real-life experiences. The star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and an ensemble of renowned actors, further adds to the film's allure, proving that the era of relying solely on superheroes for box office success is giving way to a more nuanced cinematic landscape.

The enigma of Oppenheimer

In contrast to the high-octane action and dazzling visuals commonly associated with blockbuster films, Nolan's Oppenheimer offers a dialogue-driven exploration of the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy. The film's source material, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, provides a rich backdrop for this historical biopic.

Nolan's reputation as a director who turns his movie releases into big events played a pivotal role in the film's success. He also has the ability to craft immersive visual and aural experiences on the silver screen and has garnered a loyal fan base that eagerly anticipates his every project. no matter what it is about. The fact that audiences embraced a 3-hour, dialogue-centric film attests to their growing appetite for fairly inaccessible films if they are made well and offer a grand experience. The star-studded ensemble, featuring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and more, further bolstered the film's appeal, underlining the demand for stories that transcend the traditional superhero mould.

Superhero fatigue

The decline in the box office performance of recent superhero films, exemplified by the massive box office bomb that was The Flash (Disclaimer: I liked it), underscores a growing sentiment of superhero fatigue. Once the undisputed kings of the box office, superheroes now find themselves facing a critical juncture. The oversaturation of the genre across various media platforms, coupled with formulaic stories, has diminished the novelty and excitement that were once synonymous with superhero films. I noted the other day in my review of DC's latest Blue Beetle that the problem with the superhero genre is not of quantity as much it is of quality. "Too many superhero movies were made earlier too (say, around 2014), but back then, these concepts were fresh and not done to death. Now, nearly every movie is about saving the world or the universe (or even the multiverse these days)," I wrote.

(Incidentally, I loved Blue Beetle, but as optimistic as I am, I am well aware that barring a miracle the movie is doomed at the box office. The reason is not just superhero fatigue, but also because it was not promoted as well since actors' union in Hollywood, SAG-AFTRA, is on strike and the stars of the movie could not attend events like premieres.)

Anyway, the audiences, now more discerning than ever, are seeking something other than spandex-clad superheroes shooting waves of crackling light or some such bad guys. The success of Barbie and Oppenheimer highlights a collective desire for stories that challenge conventions. The superhero genre, while still relevant and beloved, must evolve to meet these changing demands.

A paradigm shift in cinema

As Barbie and Oppenheimer rake in impressive box office earnings, the cinematic landscape is undergoing a profound, and frankly much-needed, transformation. I grew up on a steady diet of DC and Marvel and I love superhero movies. For me, a well-made flick on Batman or Spider-Man is like reliving the best of my childhood. But the era of superhero dominance may be waning, replaced by a thirst for films that are fresher, more thought-provoking, more emotionally resonant, and more artistically daring. The Barbenheimer phenomenon is not merely a double feature; it's a manifestation of evolving audience preferences.

