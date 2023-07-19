James Cameron on AI: ‘I warned you in 1984 and you didn’t listen’

Ace filmmaker James Camron has no use of Artificial Intelligence and he’s surely never going to use it for writing a script. In an interview discussing new technology that would change the way the entertainment world would operate, James Cameron brought the topic of AI and said he has doubts that AI bots will be able to write a “good story”.

Wait till AI wins an Oscar for best screenplay: Cameron

James Cameron said, “I just don’t personally believe that a disembodied mind that’s just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said — about the life that they’ve had, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality — and just put it all together into a word salad and then regurgitate it…I don’t believe that’s ever going to have something that’s going to move an audience. You have to be human to write that. I don’t know anyone that’s even thinking about having AI write a screenplay.”

“Let’s wait 20 years, and if AI wins an Oscar for best screenplay, I think we’ve got to take them seriously,” Cameron added.

AI is not stealing entertainment industry jobs but could pose security threat: Cameron

While the Titanic director doesn’t think that AI poses a serious threat to screenwriters, he does think that they could lead to an actual nuclear holocaust. “You got to follow the money. Who’s building these things? They’re either building it to dominate marketing shares, so you’re teaching it greed, or you’re building it for defensive purposes, so you’re teaching it paranoia. I think the weaponization of AI is the biggest danger,” he said.

Cameron continued, “I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don’t build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it’ll escalate…You could imagine an AI in a combat theatre, the whole thing just being fought by the computers at a speed humans can no longer intercede, and you have no ability to de escalate.”

“I warned you guys in 1984!” he added. “And you didn’t listen.”

James Cameron was referring to The Terminator, which came out in 1984. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the leading role, the film is set in a world where an artificially-intelligent defence network known as Skynet has become self-aware and has conquered humanity.

