Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio to get together for a new Karate Kid film

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

The new Karate Kid film will be helmed by Jonathan Entwistle and has writer Rob Lieber on board.

Karate Kid lovers, there’s good news on the block for you as Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are in talks for a new film together. The two stars appeared in separate Karate Kid films decades apart. The two are now in talks to star in a new movie which will take forward the martial arts franchise. 

Backed by Sony Pictures, the new film will be helmed by Jonathan Entwistle and has writer Rob Lieber on board. The film is listed for release in theaters on December 13, 2024. 

Plot details are kept under wraps on the new movie, but Ralph Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso, whom he played in the original Karate Kid film trilogy starting in 1984. He then later appeared in the role in Netflix’s Cobra Kai series. Meanwhile, Jackie Chan will return in the role of Mr. Han, a kung fu master based on Mr. Miyagi, who coached Jaden Smith’s Dre Parker in the 2010 remake movie.

For those unversed, the Cobra Kai series takes place several decades after the events of the original Karate Kid movies. 

Earlier, both Jackie and Macchio had launched a global casting search for a brand new karate kid to lead the movie, inviting young actors to submit audition tapes to KarateKidCasting.com.

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

Topics