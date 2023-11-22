Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio to get together for a new Karate Kid film

Karate Kid lovers, there’s good news on the block for you as Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are in talks for a new film together. The two stars appeared in separate Karate Kid films decades apart. The two are now in talks to star in a new movie which will take forward the martial arts franchise.

Backed by Sony Pictures, the new film will be helmed by Jonathan Entwistle and has writer Rob Lieber on board. The film is listed for release in theaters on December 13, 2024.

Plot details are kept under wraps on the new movie, but Ralph Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso, whom he played in the original Karate Kid film trilogy starting in 1984. He then later appeared in the role in Netflix’s Cobra Kai series. Meanwhile, Jackie Chan will return in the role of Mr. Han, a kung fu master based on Mr. Miyagi, who coached Jaden Smith’s Dre Parker in the 2010 remake movie.

For those unversed, the Cobra Kai series takes place several decades after the events of the original Karate Kid movies.