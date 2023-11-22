LIVE TV
Scream actress Melissa Barrera dropped from next film over support for Palestine

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Production house dropped the actress for support for Palestine in social media posts. 

Actress Melissa Barrera has been dropped from the cast of Scream 7. 

It was earlier reported that the actress was dropped from the production for her vocal support for the Palestinian cause but Spyglass Media Group (banner behind Scream 7) has confirmed that her posts were interpreted as antisemitic and thus they dropped the actress from the schedule. 

Variety reports that a Spyglass spokesperson told them: “We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Melissa Barrera posted on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war situation. It all started with October 7 Hamas attack when festival goers in Israel city close to the Gaza border were attacked by Hamas men. Israel has since then opened attack on all fronts, having bombed all places in Gaza in retaliation. Melissa shared one post in which she accuses Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing”. Another post of hers is from Jewish Currents magazine about distorting “the Holocaust to boost the Israeli arms industry.” 

The production reportedly cut ties with the actress following these posts. 

Melissa Barrera was supposed to star in the next Scream film. She was the lead in the fifth and sixth films from the franchise.

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

