Cardi B is dropping support for Joe Biden over sending aid money to Israel, Ukraine for their wars

Looks like Cardi B is not rallying behind US President Joe Biden anymore. Upset with the US sending millions in aid to Ukraine and Israel amid their respective ongoing wars with Russia and Hamas, Cardi B said she doesn’t like America cutting budgets for its own people while sending money to other countries for their own wars.

In an Instagram live stream, Cardi B said that she was done with Joe Biden. Cardi B whose legal name is Belcalis Almánzar, said that US domestic and foreign policies were in stark contrast as she highlighted that while the White House was helping Ukraine fight Russia and Israel fight Hamas, the New York City mayor announced a 5% municipal budget cut last week.

The mayor said that the cuts would affect schools, libraries, the New York police department and the sanitation service, among others.

Watch the video here: 🚨 Cardi B goes off on Joe Biden for saying we can fund two foreign wars while American cities like New York are in decay but are facing budget cuts.pic.twitter.com/g2vYTlVFUb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2023 × Her video further highlighted that “in New York, there is a $120m budget cut that’s going to affect schools, public libraries and the police department. And a $5m budget cut in sanitation … We are gonna be drowning in … rats.”

He warned last week that more cuts would be necessary without additional funding from Washington to manage New York’s increase of migrants. In a statement, the mayor said, “Migrant costs are going up, tax revenue growth is slowing and [Covid-19] stimulus funding is drying up. No city should be left to handle a national humanitarian crisis largely on its own, and without the significant and timely support we need from Washington, today’s budget will be only the beginning.”