It's official! The Flash is a box office disaster

Things are not getting better anytime soon for DC movies. The latest release, a $200 million (not including promotional and marketing costs) project called The Flash, is proving to be an unmitigated disaster for the parent company Warner Bros Discovery. As per Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed $210 million worldwide. While this may sound not too bad, modern would-be blockbusters need to earn roughly three times their budget just to break even. Profits come when the box office collections exceed that. The film stars Ezra Miller in the title role of speedster superhero Barry Allen, who is the fastest man on earth and uses his speed to fight bad guys.

He is so fast, in fact, that he can exceed the speed of light and thus turn back time. And it is this ability of his that is the cause of much of his trouble in the movie. The movie brings back Michael Keaton as Batman and even features a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman. Since the film deals with the multiverse, the possibilities are endless, and there may be more surprises in store.

However, all the special appearances and cameos were not enough to lure the moviegoers. Was poor CGI one of the reasons The Flash failed? One reason is the poor CGI of the movie. However, the director and producer duo, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, recently addressed the criticism, explaining that the intentional distortion of the visual effects was intended to align with Barry's perspective. In an interview with Gizmodo, Barbara dismissed concerns by stating, "No, we used all real babies," while Andy clarified, "The idea, of course, is...we are in the perspective of the Flash. Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this 'waterworld' which is basically being in Barry's POV. It was part of the design, so if it looks a little weird to you, that was intended."

Despite concerns over CGI, The Flash mostly delivers an enjoyable cinematic experience. While some viewers may find the The Flash review WION gave The Flash a positive review. It read, "I absolutely loved The Flash. It might be my favourite DC movie since 2017's Wonder Woman. There are a couple of missteps and I was mildly annoyed by the overuse of CGI and fan service overload particularly in the third act, but the film managed to rise above these issues. Even much of the fan service and cameos, except for one egregious instance, I grudgingly admit I cheered at the top of my voice. If you believed the trailers for the film were spoiler-y, you are in for multiple surprises. Most of these moments are just for laughs (and cheers) and are not meant to have any major ramifications in terms of the future of DCU."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE