'It's going to blow people away': Miles Teller on Michael Jackson's biopic

Actor Miles Teller is gearing up for his big project, which is the late pop star Michael Jackson's biopic. Ever since the announcement, the movie has been one of the most anticipated projects.

Last month, Teller casting was announced. In the movie, he will be playing the crucial role of Jackson's former manager lawyer John Branca. And, now he's the co-executor of Jackson's property and also the producer of the movie.

During Sunday's Vanity Fair Oscars party, the Top Gun actor was asked about the upcoming biopic that will reportedly address all the controversial lawsuits and sexual assault cases levied against the late star.

In reaction to this, Teller said that he's obviously considered all of that before taking up the role.

“You only get so many opportunities in this business to make films,” said the actor.

“I'm really excited to be a part of it. I think it's going to blow people away.”

Further talking about how he's preparing for the role, the actor said, “I think you just try to inundate yourself with as much information as you can.”

Expressing his excitement to be part of a big project like this, the actor said, “Regardless of what you know or what your opinion may be, Michael is one of the greatest to ever do it, if not the greatest,” said the actor. “He deserves a movie, and I'm excited to be a part of it.”

He added, “I just like being a part of the team if you come from theater; I think the word ensemble means a lot.”



Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie will star Jackson’s real nephew, Jaafar Jackon to play the titular role in the movie. Juliano Krue Valdi, 9, will play the younger Michael. Colman Domingo will play the role of Michael's father Joe Jackson with Nia Long as his mother Katherine Jackson.

The Jackson 5 or Michael's four brothers have been cast. Jamal R. Henderson will portray Jermaine Jackson, while Jayden Harville will play the young version.