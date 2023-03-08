International Women's Day 2023: 10 strongest female characters in Hollywood

The world is celebrating International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8. It has been observed, in one form or another, since the early 1900s and is a day to recognise the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It is also a day to raise awareness of the ongoing, and seemingly perpetual, struggle for gender equality and women's rights. It aims to bring attention to the challenges and injustices that women face in their daily lives all over the world, such as gender-based violence, unequal pay, limited access to education and healthcare, and lack of representation in politics, leadership, and other roles.

Like every other industry, Hollywood has also suffered from a lack of representation for women. Female characters have more often than not been relegated to stereotypical roles such as love interests, damsels in distress, or sidekicks. That, however, thankfully is changing with the times.

Here are the 10 best female characters in Hollywood that remind us why strong onscreen representations of women as, well, human beings with complex motivations, are important. Young girls growing up watching these women carve their own paths and defy societal norms will believe that they, too, can be powerful, intelligent, and successful.

1. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot)

As an Amazonian warrior princess, Wonder Woman possesses superhuman strength, agility, and combat skills. She is also armed with a variety of powerful weapons, including the Lasso of Truth, Bracelets of Submission, and a magical sword. In addition to her physical abilities, Wonder Woman is also a skilled strategist and leader, serving as a symbol of hope and justice.

2. Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence)

The protagonist of the Hunger Games franchise, Katniss is a skilled archer and survivor who becomes the symbol of rebellion against the Capitol. She is also a master strategist and is able to outsmart her opponents in the deadly Hunger Games arena. Despite the trauma she has experienced, Katniss remains determined to fight for justice and protect those she loves.

3. Rey (Daisy Ridley)

As the main character of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Rey possesses a deep connection to the Force, a mystical energy that allows her to manipulate objects and perform incredible feats of strength. She is also a skilled fighter, able to take on the forces of the First Order with determination and bravery.

4. Hermione Granger (Emma Watson)

As a member of the "Golden Trio" in the Harry Potter series, Hermione is a brilliant witch and scholar who possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of magical spells and creatures. She is also a skilled duelist and is able to think quickly on her feet in dangerous situations. Despite facing discrimination for being a "mudblood," Hermione remains determined to fight for equality and justice in the wizarding world.

5. Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster)

Starling represents an intelligent and capable female protagonist in the male-dominated field of law enforcement. In both the novel and film adaptation of The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice faces numerous challenges and obstacles, including her own traumatic past, but she perseveres and proves herself to be a competent investigator.

6. Ripley (Sigourney Weaver)

As the main character of the Alien franchise, Ripley is a survivor who is able to take on the deadly Xenomorphs with a combination of intelligence, bravery, and physical prowess. She is also a skilled pilot and is able to operate the ship's systems with ease. Despite facing overwhelming odds, Ripley remains determined to protect herself and those around her from the alien threat.

7. Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron)

As the main character of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa is a one-armed warrior who leads a group of women in a fight against Immortan Joe, a tyrannical leader who controls the water supply in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Furiosa is a skilled fighter and driver, able to take on Joe's army with a combination of cunning and physical prowess.

8. Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton)

As the protagonist of the Terminator franchise, Sarah Connor is a warrior who fights against machines sent from the future to kill her and her son, John. She is a skilled marksman and is able to improvise weapons and traps to take down the Terminators. Despite facing seemingly insurmountable odds, Sarah remains determined to protect her son and stop the machines from taking over the world.

9. Éowyn (Miranda Otto)

In a franchise overflowing with male characters Éowyn is a standout in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings film trilogy because she is a strong and complex female character who breaks gender norms and expectations. She is a skilled warrior who is not afraid to face danger and fight for what she believes in, but also struggles with a sense of purpose and belonging.

10. Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie)

Lara Croft's self-reliance and resilience make her an excellent role model for women. Her complexity as a character allows her to be more than just a one-dimensional action hero, and her vulnerabilities and flaws make her relatable and empathetic. Additionally, her representation as one of the first mainstream female action heroes in Hollywood challenged gender stereotypes and helped pave the way for other women to take on similar roles.

