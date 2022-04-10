In pics: Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn ties the knot with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are married now!



David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn tied the knot with the love of his life Nicola at the lavish ceremony on Saturday (April 9) at Peltz’s family property in Palm Beach, Florida.

The most tabloid exclusive wedding I’ve seen in a decade, I thought the said no phones allowed, but the damn photos are all over the net.

Thank god they kept out of that mess, they wanted them there for sure, #NotOurCupofTea #BeckhamWedding #BrooklynBeckham #NicolaPeltz 👰🏼🤵🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6o9o1Gb9z9 — Henry_Rachel_Archie_Lili🙏🏾 (@jozzzaphen) April 10, 2022 ×

The nuptials were held in the presence of their family and close friends. As per the reports, the wedding included some Jewish ceremony customs as well.

The starry family of Brooklyn and Nicola was in attendance. From Brooklyn's side, his parents Victoria and David and his siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper were spotted. Looking at Nicola's side, her dad Nelson and mother Claudia Heffner attended the ceremony.

The pictures from the wedding have been widely shared on social media.



Apart from their family, there were many A-listers including Tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria was among celebrities who were attendance.



Beckham and Nicola first met in the year 2017 but started dating in the year 2019. The couple made their relationship public in January 2020 and got engaged in the same year in July.