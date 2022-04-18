In pics: Kim Kardashian and family celebrate Easter with special eggs

Kim Kardashian and family celebrated Easter in a special way as mom Kris Jenner got everyone a treat. She hosted an Easter feast for her family as the entire house was done with egg decor, food was done in the shape of chocolate eggs with special hamper gifts for kids and mommies and much more.

Kim’s sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian also documented the festivities via their Instagram stories. They shared pics and videos of everything – Easter-themed charcuterie board to mini cupcakes.

In one video shared, Kim Kardashian was heard saying, “Oh my gosh, look what my mom did. She has chocolate eggs for all the kids and, oh my God, for all the grownups too. Wow, how cute!”

In another, she said, “Look at this table. Look at these baskets … this is insane.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner shared close-up pics and videos of the chocolate eggs that were personalised with each guest’s name, including her boyfriend Travis Scott and Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker. There were personalised gumball machines, mini bikes and massive Easter baskets with names of each of Kris’s grandkids written.