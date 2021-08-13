'Impeachment: American Crime Story' trailer out: Watch it here

Trailer for the much-awaited American Crime Story season is out and it’s everything we expected it to be.

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ trailer dropped today as it chronicles the Bill Clinton- Monica Lewinsky sex scandal that rocked the White House and the entire world and led to impeachment of the US President Clinton.

The Impeachment season is set to premiere on September 7 and will take the viewers through the story of Bill Clinton’s affair with 22-year-old intern Monica. While Bill is played by Clive Owen, Monica is played by Beanie Feldstein.

Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford also star as Paula Jones and Linda Tripp on the series.

Impeachment’s cast also includes Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders as pundit Ann Coulter.

Watch the trailer here:

This is the third season in the American Crime Story series after The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

