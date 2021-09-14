Idris Elba to reprise his iconic John Luther role for Netflix's new film

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Sep 14, 2021, 06:38 PM(IST)

Idris Elba Photograph:( Reuters )

On Monday, Netflix revealed that they are working on a feature film involving Idris Elba's John Luther and has been written by Neil Cross. 

Idris Elba has always maintained that his on-screen persona John Luther needs to be more than just a small-screen hero and that this troubled detective part needs to make it to the big screen, too. 

Now, that wish of his has been granted by video-streaming giant Netflix. 

On Monday, Netflix revealed that they are working on a feature film that has been written by Neil Cross. 

The film will also see Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis alongside Idris Elba. However, there hasn't been any confirmation on possible presence of Ruth Wilson's Alice Morgan, the serial killer and love interest of Luther, who had also doubled up as his nemesis. 

