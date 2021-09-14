Idris Elba to reprise his iconic John Luther role for Netflix's new film

Idris Elba has always maintained that his on-screen persona John Luther needs to be more than just a small-screen hero and that this troubled detective part needs to make it to the big screen, too.

Now, that wish of his has been granted by video-streaming giant Netflix.

On Monday, Netflix revealed that they are working on a feature film that has been written by Neil Cross.

Luther is coming back!



Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross. pic.twitter.com/DLJn2EDPvi — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2021 ×

The film will also see Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis alongside Idris Elba. However, there hasn't been any confirmation on possible presence of Ruth Wilson's Alice Morgan, the serial killer and love interest of Luther, who had also doubled up as his nemesis.

