New trailer of ‘The Suicide Squad’ unveils Idris Elba’s character Bloodsport

Trailer of ‘The Suicide Squad’ is finally here.

The cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Sylvester Stallone, Michael Rooker (Savant), Flula Borg (Javelin), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher2), Mayling Ng (Mongal), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Peter Capaldi (the Tinkerer), Juan Diego Botto (Presidente General Silvio Luna), Joaquín Cosío (Mayor General Mateo Suarez), Jenn Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Storm Reid (Tyla), Alice Braga (SolSoria) and Nathan Fillion (T.D.K.).

The trailer starts with Bloodsport played by Idris Elba in prison for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet, a crime that put the superhero in the hospital. To motivate Bloodsport to join her Suicide Squad, Waller uses his daughter as leverage. From there, we learn that the team must destroy something called Project Starfish.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ filmmaker James Gunn wrote and produced the film.

Watch the trailer here:

‘The Suicide Squad’ will debut in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on August 6.