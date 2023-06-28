Idris Elba lost interest in playing James Bond due to focus on race: 'We need to evolve'

Idris Elba has been the subject of James Bond rumors for several years, but in a recent interview with the SmartLess podcast, the British actor, who is known for the HBO series The Wire and BBC's Luther, confessed that he lost interest in playing 007 when the focus shifted to his race. Elba initially felt incredibly flattered by the idea of playing Bond, saying, "I was like, 'This is crazy!' James Bond... We're all actors and we understand that role. It's one of those highly coveted roles. Being asked to be James Bond was like reaching the pinnacle. It's one of those things that the entire world has a say in."

He further elaborated, "Essentially, it was a tremendous compliment that the entire world, except for some individuals we won't mention, was genuinely thrilled about the possibility of me being considered. However, those who were unhappy turned the whole matter into something repugnant and discouraging by making it about race and nonsense, and I bore the brunt of it." Once the conversation about Elba taking on the role of Bond became dominated by discussions on race, he became less enthusiastic about leading the 007 franchise. The actor has previously voiced his frustration with being labeled a "Black actor." In a February interview with Esquire UK, he admitted that he stopped referring to himself as a "Black actor" because it imposed limitations on his career.

Elba emphasised, "As humans, we are fixated on race, and that fixation can greatly impede people's aspirations and growth. Racism is a subject that deserves discussion, no doubt. It is a very real issue. However, from my perspective, its power is only as strong as you allow it to be."

"I stopped categorising myself as a Black actor when I realised it confined me," the actor declared. "We need to evolve. Our skin is nothing more than that: skin. Rant over."

While promoting the Luther spinoff movie earlier this year, Elba had pretty much put an end to all the Bond casting speculation. He said, "You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am.” Who will be the next James Bond? Since Daniel Craig's retirement from the James Bond role, there has been much speculation about his potential successor. Michael G. Wilson, one of the producers of James Bond movies, revealed while speaking to Deadline last year that he and his partner Barbara Broccoli are searching for actors around 30 years old for the role, as Bond is an experienced agent who has been through significant life experiences, likely as a veteran of the SAS or similar. Broccoli previously said that the character of Bond is being reinvented, and the next film's script cannot be developed until they decide how to approach it. She estimates that filming is at least two years away. She has also stated that the next Bond will be portrayed by a male actor, despite demands from some for a female "Jane Bond." Daniel Craig played the role for the fifth and final time in the 2020 film No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and featuring a star-studded cast. The movie was both a commercial and a critical success. The James Bond film franchise is based on the novels of British author Ian Fleming.

