I Missed You: Adam Sandler launches 25-city comedy tour, announces dates

Missed watching Adam Sandler what he does best? Well, he has some big plans in the space of comedy for his fans. Adam Sandler will soon be embarking on a North American comedy tour which he’s interestingly calling ‘I Missed You’. This tour comes close on the heels of releasing one of the best-reviewed films of his career.

I Missed You comedy tour details

It was announced on September 13 that the star is set to embark on a 25-city tour which will launch on October 12. This will begin from Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The tour will conclude on December 12 at Denver’s Ball Arena. The tickets for the tour will go on sale from September 15 following a Live Nation presale the day prior.

Adam teased the show as he posted a promotional video for the shows, along with the caption, “Let’s have some fun.”

Adam Sandler has a good run rate with shows. Previously, his Adam Sandler Live shows that wrapped up earlier in 2023 ran sold-out.

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler is busy with a multitude of projects, which includes Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 with Jennifer Aniston. The film released in March. Then we saw him with his daughters Sunny Sandler and Sadie Sandler, along with wife, Jackie Sandler, in the coming-of-age comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which hit Netflix last month.

As for the comedy tour, here are the dates for I Missed You:

Thu., Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri., Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat., Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun., Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Mon., Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Wed., Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Thu., Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Fri., Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Sat., Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Mon., Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Tue., Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Wed., Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

Thu., Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat., Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Sun., Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Mon., Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Wed., Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu., Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Sat., Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun., Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu., Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

Fri., Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino

Sat., Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sun., Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue., Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

