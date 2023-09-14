I Missed You: Adam Sandler launches 25-city comedy tour, announces dates
Story highlights
Adam Sandler has a good run rate with shows. Previously, his Adam Sandler Live shows that wrapped up earlier in 2023 ran sold-out.
Adam Sandler has a good run rate with shows. Previously, his Adam Sandler Live shows that wrapped up earlier in 2023 ran sold-out.
Missed watching Adam Sandler what he does best? Well, he has some big plans in the space of comedy for his fans. Adam Sandler will soon be embarking on a North American comedy tour which he’s interestingly calling ‘I Missed You’. This tour comes close on the heels of releasing one of the best-reviewed films of his career.
I Missed You comedy tour details
It was announced on September 13 that the star is set to embark on a 25-city tour which will launch on October 12. This will begin from Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The tour will conclude on December 12 at Denver’s Ball Arena. The tickets for the tour will go on sale from September 15 following a Live Nation presale the day prior.
trending now
Adam teased the show as he posted a promotional video for the shows, along with the caption, “Let’s have some fun.”
Adam Sandler has a good run rate with shows. Previously, his Adam Sandler Live shows that wrapped up earlier in 2023 ran sold-out.
Meanwhile, Adam Sandler is busy with a multitude of projects, which includes Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 with Jennifer Aniston. The film released in March. Then we saw him with his daughters Sunny Sandler and Sadie Sandler, along with wife, Jackie Sandler, in the coming-of-age comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which hit Netflix last month.
As for the comedy tour, here are the dates for I Missed You:
Thu., Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Fri., Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat., Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sun., Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
Mon., Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
Wed., Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
Thu., Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
Fri., Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
Sat., Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Mon., Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Tue., Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Wed., Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
Thu., Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Sat., Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Sun., Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Mon., Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
Wed., Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu., Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
Sat., Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sun., Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Thu., Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
Fri., Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
Sat., Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
Sun., Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
Tue., Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.