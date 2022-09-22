'I lost everything, all my gigs': Tiffany Haddish says she's jobless after child sexual abuse suit

Tiffany Haddish has been facing a lot of backlash ever since the child sexual abuse lawsuit was filed against her and comedian Aries Spears. Weeks later, the sister-brother duo has now dropped the lawsuit. But the shocking allegations made in the lawsuit have somewhere impacted Haddish and her career.



TMZ spotted Haddish in Los Angeles International Airport where they asked her about Jane Doe dropping the case. Reacting to which, she said, "I lost everything, all my gigs, going, everything, gone.''

Haddish, 42, added, ''I don't know I don't have a job, bro.''



A complaint was filed in September in the Superior Court of California by the siblings - Jane Doe, 22, and John Doe, 14, who accused both Tiffany and Spears of hiring them when they were minors and making them perform inappropriate acts on camera, via Daily Beast.

They also accused Spears and Tiffany of molesting John Doe, the younger brother of Jane, while they were filming some Nickelodeon sizzle reel, which was later published on different online platforms with the title, 'Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.'

After dropping the case, Jane said in a statement, via Page Six, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” the woman, only identified as Jane Doe, told TMZ on Tuesday on behalf of herself and her brother.



“We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

After her reps denied the claims, Haddish herself addressed all the allegations made against her and said that she ''regret having agreed to act in it.''

Sharing a post on her Instagram handle, Haddish wrote, “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

"But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all -- and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can," she added.