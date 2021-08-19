'How I Met Your father' first cast photo out; fans go berserk!

Recently, the star-studded cast of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff--'How I Met our Father'--was released and this time, the comedy series stars Hillary Duff as Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father.



Ever since that story broke, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the enitre cast in one frame. Now, Hilary Duff has granted that wish.



"Who's ready for us???" Duff wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post. "We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment..."

In this post, Duff appears alongside costars Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, and Brandon Micheal Hall. Some of them have also posted their own versions of the picture on their respective Instagram accounts.



"Who's your daddy?" Ainsley wrote in her caption, also sharing the cast photo. "P.S. You're going to freak when you see what we were looking directly at."



‘How I Met Your Father’ is by original creators of HIMYM, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays. The Hulu show revolves around Sophie and her close-knit group of friends who are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.



A release date for 'How I Met Your Father' hasn't yet been announced.