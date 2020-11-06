Hollywood stars slam Trump for 'false' speech on US elections 2020

The US President Donald Trump took the news world by surprise as he gave an address that people called “false” as he spoke of Democrats using "illegal votes" to "steal the election from us." In a strong reaction to his 17-minute address, many US Tv channels halted the live coverage of the president which was his first public appearance since the election night.

Apart from the TV channels, Hollywood celebs too slammed Trump for his “false statements” as one star said it was "come-to-life toilet spew" and "stunning, unhinged, breathtaking" as the presidential race was still too close to call.

In the speech from the White House, Trump said there were "illegal" votes in the 2020 presidential contest and that he had won the election. He said that Republicans were pulling ahead "despite historic election interference from big media, big money, big tech" and that pollsters "got it knowingly wrong." He added that pollsters' erroneous work was "suppression."

Soon after the address was telecast, ‘Avengers’ star Mark Ruffalo tweeted, "There is not a single shred of evidence to anything Trump is claiming. It's all lies and it's not going to go anywhere with the courts he has lost all but one lawsuit because he has no credible claims." He added, "Trump just whined, then lied, then whined, then lied, and then ran away. #TrumpMeltdown."

‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans also wrote, "Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process?"

Michael Moore called the speech "stunning, unhinged, breathtaking." He tweeted, "Wild accusations. Saying 'Detroit' the way White people do. A danger to America & the world, a menace to society. The next time you see him, his name will be Lame Duck. Quack."

‘Beauty and the Beast’ actor Josh Gad said, "He began by calling Mexicans rapists. How did you think it would end?" Of the speech, The View co-host Sunny Hostin wrote, "Sad to see the President of the United States attacking the very foundation of our democracy and attempting to drag the country down with him."

Paul Feig thanked the poll workers and wrote, "The President might not appreciate your selfless work but the rest of us do. You are all true patriots and we can never thank you enough.”

Some media outlets, including ABC, NBC, MSNBC and USA Today, stopped airing his address mid-speech.

‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei praised NBC for their decision to cut away from the address, tweeting, "That's how you cover him, then you cut away. Thanks NBC!"