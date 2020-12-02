Hollywood celebs congratulate Elliot Page on coming out as trans; read messages here

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, ‘Juno’ actor Ellen Page who is now Elliot revealed to her fans that he is a “trans”. As soon as he announced to the world, fans and celebrities alike wished Elliot on the move and praised him for embracing his sexuality.

The Oscar-nominated actor, in the post, introduced himself as a member of trans community and wrote: "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." He thanked his supporters and added, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Elliot Page had come out as gay in 2014.

Among the first to celebrate him was actor Mark Ruffalo who replied on Twitter: “Congratulation, Elliot, in committing to the overall expression of yourself and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you.”

Sir Patrick Stewart wrote, “I am proud to be your friend” while Page’s spouse, Emma Portner commented: “Love you so much Elliot”.

Kate Mara and Miley Cyrus additionally commented supportive messages on the post and wrote, “Elliot rules!”.

Streaming giant Netflix also shared a post for the actor and wrote: "So proud of our superhero! We love you Elliot! Can't wait to see you return in season 3." Elliot is a star of the Netflix superhero series ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

Actress Anna Kendrick wrote, "Elliot Page's words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT."

Hugh Jackman tweeted: "I fully support Elliot Page. I applaud your courage and authenticity. Much love”, while Ellen DeGeneres, who came out as a lesbian in the year 1997, tweeted: "Sending love to my friend Elliot Page. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honest."

