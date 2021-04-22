Hilary Duff roped in for 'How I Met Your Mother' sequel

‘How I Met Your Mother’ is ready to get its sequel.

The CBS and 20th Television's show has a sequel and it’s called ‘How I Met Your Father’ which will have 10 episodes to start with. Hulu has ordered a straight-to-series with Hilary Duff set to star in the comedy show.

The sequel series will be run by showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. ‘HIMYM’ creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will return and exec produce HIMYF alongside Aptaker and Berger. Duff will be credited as a producer.

"Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father," Bays and Thomas said in a joint statement Wednesday, after teasing the news earlier this week on Twitter. "We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)"

On the show ‘How I Met Your Father’, Hilary Duff said, "I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6½'s in there!"

Here's Hulu's official logline for HIMYF: "In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

The sequel series arrives as Disney continues to mine its vast library for originals.

‘HIMYM’ ran nine seasons and 208 episodes from 2005-2014. The comedy starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and Alyson Hannigan. Cristin Milioti played the mother.