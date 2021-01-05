Hilary Duff reveals she got eye infection due to multiple COVID tests

Hilary Duff has had quite an eventful year as she contracted coronavirus towards the end of 2020 and then logged her quarantine experience on Instagram with her fans.

Now, in new videos and pictures she shared from her holiday celebrations, Hilary Duff reveals that all was not over after she tested COVID negative as she contracted an eye infection due to multiple COVID tests she underwent.

In one picture, Hilary Duff is seen smiling as she holds her young niece Fallon. She captioned the post that she wasn't as happy as she looks in the picture at the time as "Then my eye started to look weird.....and hurt....a lot. Sooo.... took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work....cuz you know, 2020 and all."

"PS.... My eye is fine, needed antibiotics," she wrote to accompany a photo of herself later opening presents with her children.

She posted other pictures from the holiday celebrations too with husband Matthew Koma who dressed up as Santa Claus.

Hilary Duff, 33, on November 21 posted on Instagram that she was quarantining after an exposure to the coronavirus. Hilary and Matthew are expecting another child together. She has son Luca Cruz Comrie, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks Violet Bair, 2, with husband Matthew.