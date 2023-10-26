Here's where you can stream The Nun 2 online
The Nun 2 is finally available to stream online.
After a successful first film, The Nun is back with more scares. The Nun 2 has become a major success at the box office and is now available to stream online. After taking in $263.5 million worldwide, the film is ready to stream at home.
The horror movie sequel is available in 4K Ultra HD as a rental for $19.99 or a digital purchase for $24.99 on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Nun 2 is set in France in 1956. The plot of the film finds Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) investigating the violent murder of a priest. She discovers the powerful, yet mysterious, evil from her past is back to terrorise her. Directed by Michael Chaves and produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, the movie also stars Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Bonnie Aarons and others.
Although you can rent or buy The Nun 2 on Prime Video, the horror movie is set to begin streaming on Max on Friday.
