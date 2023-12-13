Here's where you can stream Taylor Swift's ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film online

This has been a stupendous year for Taylor Swift who has managed to keep all attention centered around her. From news of breakup and new romance to her Eras Tour and subsequent film on the concert, the pop star continues to remain relevant.

For those who couldn’t fish out time to watch the popular The Eras Tour concert film, we have great news Swifties can now watch and party at the same time with her music at their homes. The Eras Tour concert film will now premiere online, exactly two months after its theatrical debut. Meanwhile, you can still buy tickets to the film in the US and Canada. As for digital, the blockbuster concert film will be available to watch online in the US, Canada, and the UK beginning December 13. To top the news, the digital version will feature three bonus songs not yet seen in theatres.

Added benefits of watching The Eras Tour film online

With a runtime of about three hours, the extended version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie can be rented or purchased online for $19.89 at Prime Video, Apple TV, and other transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) streaming platforms.

The digital premiere of The Eras Tour concert film will also feature tracks “Long Live,” “The Archer” and “Wildest Dreams”.

The Eras Tour film earned the title of being the most-grossing concert movie of all time in North America. The Eras Tour also earned a Golden Globes nomination for cinematic and box office achievement.

Where to watch The Eras Tour film online

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premieres for at-home streaming on December 13, on Taylor Swift’s birthday. The concert will be available to buy or rent for digital streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV, Xfinity and other TVOD platforms for $19.89 in the US and Canada and £15.99 in the UK.

Prime and Amazon Music subscribers can also stream all of Swift’s studio albums and special playlists for free on the platform from December 13-20.