Here's how you can watch Grammy Awards 2021 nominations announcement

The 2021 Grammy nominees will be revealed on November 24 morning in the US (night in India) as stars like Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap and more join interim Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr. to announce this year’s nomination list.

The vent will begin at 10:30 PM in India (IST) and can be live streamed from the official website of Grammys.

Other stars that are set to announce the names include Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade, classical violinist Nicole Benedetti and regional Mexican singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar, along with CBS This Morning's Gayle King and The Talk host Sharon Osbourne.

Not all categories will be announced today during the live stream. However, the full nominations list for Grammys 2021 will be made available on the official website. The major categories including best new artist, album of year, record of the year and song of the year will obviously be announced.

The entire list of categories are 84 in total.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place Sunday, Jan. 21, 2021.