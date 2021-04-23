'Here Today' trailer: Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish get together in new non-romantic comedy

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish to be seen together in a new non-romantic comedy, ‘Here Today’.

In the film, Billy Crystal is seen playing a veteran comedy writer who meets a New York singer in the new trailer below:

Crystal directed the film and also co-wrote it along with former ‘Saturday Night Live’ scribe Alan Zweibel.

‘Here Today’ also stars Louisa Krause, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Alex Brightman, Anna Deavere Smith and Nyambi Nyambi.

‘Here Today’ is from Sony Pictures Entertainment. It will make its way to the theatres on May 7.