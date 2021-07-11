Henry Golding’s new ‘Snake Eyes’ BTS video takes us through the rigorous training for his G.I Joe character

The prequel film to ‘G.I Joe’ is laden with swords, guns, cars and high-octane action sequences and the audience cannot get enough of all the teasing that lead actor Henry Golding has been subjecting them to.



In a recently released video on Instagram, snippets from the training sessions that Golding had to go through to become a fighter shows the intense training regime he had to embrace to ace the part.

Speaking about his character, Golding revealed in a statement, “He is a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.”



Based on the classic G.I Joe character, ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ also features Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.