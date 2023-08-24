Heidi Klum calls out 'crap' reports claiming she only eats 900 calories a day

Heidi Klum is making things clear. The supermodel, who always manages to grab eyeballs for her toned body, recently faced a huge backlash after reports started circulating that she only consumes 900 calories per day. Refuting the reports that started doing the rounds after she did an Instagram Q&A session in which she revealed her weight and what she eats for breakfast, including three poached eggs in warm chicken broth. During the candid chat, Klum also said that she doesn't eat more than 900 calories a day, per the Daily Mail.

Calling all the rumours crap, Klum 50, also urged people to ''don't believe everything that you read."

She added, “I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories. I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read. So, I don’t count my calories."

In the video, Klum also addressed the Q&A session in which she revealed her weight, which led many publications to run stories about her shocking calorie intake.



Explaining her point, the 50-year-old said, "Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed."

She said before adding, "I don’t know. People just put things together and just write a bunch of crap, and it’s really sad because there really is no real journalism anymore. One person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it, and it’s really sad."

Pointing out that 900-calorie consumption is very low and misleading reports can inspire many people who are unaware of the disadvantages. "It’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good for [them]," she said.

This is not the first time Klum has shared her dieting plan or how she maintains her lean physique. Talking to Red Magazine, Klum said that she no longer follows a disciplined diet.

''I feel happy with who I am and how I am. If I wasn't, I would change it', Heidi shared. 'I wear the pants I want to wear and I live my life so I can. In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food] and now I'm just so used to it. There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don't have the struggle.''

