Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial: LA Jury deliberates for the second week, no verdict yet

Jurors at the Los Angeles rape and sexual misconduct trial of Hollywood's disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein have not reached a verdict yet. They started deliberating on December 2. The trial has now entered its second week of deliberations.

Jury members were approaching nearly 30 hours of deliberations when they left the courthouse on Monday. They are due back at 9.30 AM on Tuesday.

The 12-person jury, which is made up of eight men and four women, is tasked to deliberate on seven charges stemming from four accusers, including five counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape. They will have to assess a hefty amount of evidence, including testimony from 50 witnesses. The jurors must reach a unanimous decision on each of the counts.

It's hard to say why the jury is taking so much time to deliberate or what they might be stuck on as they have not submitted any questions or notes to the judge, at least, in the presence of the media.

If convicted and found guilty, Weinstein could face up to 60 years to life in prison, in addition to the 23-year sentence he is already serving for a conviction in New York for rape and sexual assault against two women.

Weinstein was extradited to Los Angeles in 2021. Since then he has been held in a medical unit of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

