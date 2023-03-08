Happy Holi 2023: India celebrates the festival of colours. See pics!

Indians and Indian-origin people around the world are celebrating Holi. The annual spring festival of colours is one of the two major Hindu festivals — the other being Diwali — is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna. The festival has different religious and cultural significance depending on the region where it is celebrated. In general, Holi is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. It is also a time for forgiveness, forgetting grudges, and renewing relationships. The main highlight of the festival is the throwing of colored powder and water on each other, which symbolises the breaking down of barriers between people and the celebration of unity in diversity.

People also sing and dance, feast on special foods and sweets, and share the joy of the occasion with friends and family. Holi is a fun-filled and vibrant festival that is enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds. It is a time to let loose and have fun, to forget the stresses of daily life and to embrace the spirit of love and togetherness, embodied in the popular saying, "Bura na mano Holi hai (Don't mind, it's Holi)."

Indians, both celebrities and plebeian, took to social media to share pictures of their celebrations. You can see some of the posts here:

Happy Holi to all who celebrate. Thanks to Gursimran Basra and Apeksha Maker for these photos that capture the spirit of the festival, #ShotOniPhone. pic.twitter.com/pShk4tOCIp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 8, 2023 ×

To all you beautiful Hindus across the globe, Happy Holi 🎨❤️💜🧡💚💛💙💖♥️🧡♥️💙🧡🎨 pic.twitter.com/inajWc4HrT — JIX5A (@JIX5A) March 6, 2023 ×

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared two pictures shot from iPhone that capture the spirit of the festival. "Happy Holi to all who celebrate. Thanks to Gursimran Basra and Apeksha Maker for these photos that capture the spirit of the festival," he wrote.

