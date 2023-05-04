Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Let's recap the story so far

Guardians of the Galaxy are the most unlikely heroes across the length and breadth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but their journey has been nothing short of epic. They had humble beginnings as a band of misfits and outcasts, but eventually were involved in some of the most pivotal moments in the MCU. Guardians have proven time and again that despite what the appearances tell us, they are a force to be reckoned with. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is here, and it wraps the story of the Guardians. We do not know whether some or all of them die or they retire from the job of protectors of the galaxy, but the trailers and promos have promised an emotion-laden end.

Before we see that end, though, here is a brief recap of the characters' journey so far: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 (2014) The story of the Guardians began with Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord. He was abducted from earth as a child and was raised by a group of space bandits led by Michael Rooker's Yondu called the Ravagers. He obtained a powerful object simply called the orb, but then found himself pursued by hostile forces, including the minions of one Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace). Along the way, he met and joined forces with Gamora, a skilled assassin; Drax the Destroyer, a vengeful warrior; Rocket, a genetically enhanced raccoon; and Groot, a sentient tree-like creature. Together, they made the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Guardians eventually defeated Ronan and save Xandar, a planet that had apparently killed his forebears and that he wanted to destroy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017) In the sequel, Peter finally met with his father, and he turns out to be a jerk. Indeed, he had an ego the size of a planet and he actually was a living planet. Thus, his name: Ego the Living Planet. He was cosmic being who wanted to "remake" the universe as he was disappointed by other life-forms that he saw as inferior. Oh, and he was also responsible for the death of Quill's mother. Naturally, his evil designs and actions enraged Quill, who rebelled against him. Eventually, Quill and the Guardians defeated Quill. Their visit to Ego's planet was not wholly productive as they met and inducted into the team Mantis, a being who can feel others' emotions.

Avengers: Infinity War Guardians encountered a grievously injured Thor after his tribulations at the hands of Thanos. They rescued him, but after that they were divided. While Rocket and Groot went with Thor to forge a new weapon in Nidavellir where dwarf king Eitri will forge it, Peter, Gamora, Drax, and Mantis went to Knowhere, to stop Thanos from acquiring the Reality Stone. Everybody except Gamora escape Thanos. Thanos kidnaps Gamora as she knows the location of the Soul Stone. Later, at the destroyed planet Titan, Peter, Drax, Mantis team up with Tony Stark, Peter Parker, and Doctor Strange to take on Thanos and ambush him and take from him the Infinity Gauntlet.

The plan fails, thanks to Quill, who realises Thanos killed Gamora. Later, Peter, Gamora, Drax, Mantis, and Groot were all dusted by Thanos in the snap. Only Rocket was left to mourn their loss.

Avengers: Endgame In Avengers: Endgame, Rocket assists the Avengers as they try to find a way to undo the snap. In the final battle in the end, Rocket founds the rest of the Guardians, who are back thanks to Bruce Banner undoing the snap. We also get to see an earlier version of Thanos, and with him are that timeline's Gamora and Nebula. Quill is once again smitten with that Gamora, but she, of course, does not know him. Thor joins the Guardians on their journey, and this leads to Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder In this movie, the Guardians do not have a lot to do. They appear and show their face, and then Thor bids them goodbye.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE