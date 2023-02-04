Grammy Awards 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Grammy 2023 Live in Your Country, UK, US, India & Other Parts

Grammy Awards 2023 LIVE: Grammy Awards have finally unveiled the lengthy list of its nominees for the year 2023. This will be the 65th edition of the Annual Grammy Awards and the ceremony will take place at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 5 February 2023. It will felicitate the best recordings, songs, artists, albums and compositions in 2022. The show will be hosted by one of the most popular presenters and comedians, Trevor Noah, who also hosted the 63rd and 64th ceremonies.

The nominations were announced on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 and Beyonce received the most number of nominations, with a total of nine nominations. Beyonce is followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each.

Here’s how you can watch the live streaming of one of the biggest music award ceremonies:

When are the Grammy Awards? Date, Time, Location

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles and will be simulcast live on both the East Coast and West Coast. The ceremony goes live on Sunday, 5 February at 8:00 pm ET and 5:00 pm PT.

Which channel will stream the Grammy Awards LIVE?

You can Grammy Awards on CBS for free. The award show can also be watched on all local networks.

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards 2023?

The former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah will be hosting this year’s edition of the Annual Grammy Awards.

Where to watch the Grammy Awards 2023 LIVE streaming for free?

The 2023 Grammy Awards can be streamed online for free on the Paramount+ account. The Paramount+ account is currently offering a free trial that can be used to watch the Grammys online. The award ceremony can also be watched on Grammy’s official website, live.grammy.com for free.

Who will be presenting the Grammy Awards 2023?

This year's slate of presenters includes a wide range of big names, from First lady Jill Biden to first-time Grammy nominee Viola Davis. Past winners, such as Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain, are also set to make onstage appearances.

Who will perform at the Grammy Awards 2023?