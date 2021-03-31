Good news for Christopher Nolan fans! 'Tenet' to now stream in India on this OTT

If you have given the theatres a miss because of the pandemic and havent watched Christopher Nolan’s latest offering ‘Tenet’ that boasts to be yet another mind-bender, then here’s your chance to stream it online as it lands on Amazon Prime Video.

The much-talked-about film will stream in India from March 31 on Amazon Prime.

Time-bending espionage film ‘Tenet’ is available in English, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu for different language-speaking audiences in India. Also, there’s good news for those who don’t have Amazon Prime’s subscription as the film can be viewed without one, just that you won’t get to see it in HD version but you can’t possibly ask for a higher definition for free!

On video-on-demand platforms such as Apple TV and Google Play, Tenet is available in 4K HDR (with support for Dolby Vision).

Tenet had initially released in india on December 4, 2020 after a much delayed theatrical release owing to the pandemic.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet follows a secret agent (John David Washington) who learns the flow of time can be reversed, and that it's central to his newest mission: save his world from an attack led by the future.

Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson as the agent's handler Neil, Elizabeth Debicki as the villain's estranged wife Kat, Dimple Kapadia as arms trafficker Priya, Kenneth Branagh as Russian oligarch villain Sator, Himesh Patel as fixer Mahir, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as special ops commander Ives, Clémence Poésy as scientist Barbara, Martin Donovan as the agent's CIA boss Fay, Fiona Dourif as special ops leader Wheeler, Yuri Kolokolnikov as Sator's bodyguard Volkov, Denzil Smith as Priya's husband Sanjay, and Michael Caine as intelligence officer Sir Michael Crosby.

While Indian folks can stream Tenet, in the US, it will be available not until May 1 when it arrives on HBO Max.