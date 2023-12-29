Gloria Trevi sues her former manager and producer for sexual abuse

Latin pop singer Gloria Trevi has countersued Sergio Andrade, her ex-producer and manager after Andrade claimed that she “groomed” and exploited underage girls in the early 1990s. She now claims that Andrade sexually abused her and caused intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other charges.

In a statement shared with Variety, Trevi, who is being represented by Johnny Depp’s former attorney Camille M. Vasquez, explained she had chosen to remain silent about the “horrific abuse” she endured for so many years to avoid reliving the “awful experiences, and, most importantly, to protect her children and family.”

Gloria Trevi said in a statement, “I have chosen to take this legal action to fight for justice and to send a message that such appalling acts should not be tolerated. No one should have to go through what I experienced, and I am determined to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

Legal papers continue, “Andrade, whose brother was a senator, was also well connected with the Mexican business and political elite and occupied a position of significant cultural power and influence.”

“That position allowed him to draw many young girls into his sphere of influence, who gathered around him in the hopes that he would guide, mentor, and launch their careers in entertainment, as he had previously done for others. But once these young girls and women had been drawn into his sphere by dreams of stardom, he subjected them to total control and sadistic abuse – mental, financial, physical, and sexual. Ms. Trevi was one of those young women,” it added.

Trevi alleges she was consistently watched by multiple young women that had been similarly dominated upon by Sergio Andrade to ensure that she stayed in line. She also claims that she had no control over the money she made with her performances and record sales. She claims that all the money was diverted to the former manager through his company.