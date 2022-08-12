George RR Martin was kept 'out of loop' on last four 'Game of Thrones' seasons, doesn't know why

HBO's megahit 'Game of Thrones' may have ended with a dud last season that was poorly received by critics and audiences, but the world originally envisioned by author George RR Martin in his ongoing fantasy series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' continues in a prequel spinoff series titled 'House of the Dragon', due for release later this month. But the shadow of the final season of 'GoT' still hangs over it. Fans still cannot believe that a show that was beloved for its writing and carefully written characters became a bungled mess.

Now, Martin himself, who is one of the two co-creators of 'House of the Dragon', has said that the 'GoT' showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss did not keep him in the loop for the final four seasons. This was a stark contrast to earlier seasons in which Martin scripted several episodes and was consulted in casting choices. The reason was not just Martin getting busier with 'The Winds of Winter', the forthcoming sixth book in 'A Song of Ice and Fire'.

When asked why he believes he was not kept in the loop, he responded, “I don’t know — you have to ask Dan and David."

One of the reasons many think the quality of the last few seasons of 'GoT'' deteriorated was because the show got ahead of the books. Many fans have since wondered whether the books will end differently than the show. Martin has earlier teased that while in some ways the endings will be the same and in other ways, it will be different.

'House of the Dragon', co-created by Ryan J. Condal, is set two hundred years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ in the past of Westeros wherein the Targaryens ruled. Unlike ‘GoT’, ‘HotD’ is not based on a struggle for Iron Throne, but a struggle for the Iron Throne among Targaryens themselves. The story is of an intra-family conflict for the Iron Throne. Emma D'Arcy plays the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who wishes to rule the Seven Kingdoms, at least as Queen Regent. The reigning king is Paddy Considine’s Viserys I Targaryen, who tries hard to please everybody. Matt Smith is Prince Daemon Targaryen, Viserys’ younger brother. Also in the mix is Alicent Hightower, Olivia Cooke’s character who is Rhaenyar’s friend, but marries the king, complicating things.

‘House of the Dragon’ premieres on August 21.