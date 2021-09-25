George Clooney, Brad Pitt to reunite for Jon Watts' thriller

Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Brad Pitt are coming together once again for director Jon Watts' unnamed thriller.

The celebrity buddies, who have worked as a team before in 'Ocean’s Eleven', are set to be seen together on screen after over a decade.



In its newsbreak, The Hollywood Reporter called this casting “one of the biggest bidding wars of the year” as movie moguls like Warner Bros. Universal, MGM, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and are doing their best in terms of bidding for this upcoming film.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are reportedly co-producing the movie under their respective production companies Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment, respectively.



Although much has not been revealed about the film yet, a few detail-based pieces have been floating around lately. One suggests that this film is “the tale of two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job.”



