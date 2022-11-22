Gary Oldman announces plans to retire: 'I do have other things that interest me'

Veteran English actor Gary Oldman has hinted that he plans to retire soon. The Academy Award-winning actor, who can currently be seen in Apple TV+ spy drama series 'Slow Horses', has had a glorious career and is regarded as one of the best actors of his generation. In an interview with The Times UK, he said despite his career and achievements, he does not intend to do this forever as he has interests other than acting.

He said, "I’ve had an enviable career, but careers wain, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting. When you’re young you think you’re going to get round to doing all of them — read that book — then the years go by.”

As an actor, Oldman is known as a chameleon, capable of radical transformations as needed.

Oldman first rose to fame in British cinema in the 1980s before breaking out in Hollywood in the early 1990s with films like 'State of Grace', 'JFK', 'Bram Stoker's Dracula'. He gained wider fame in the 2000s when he appeared in popular film franchises like 'Harry Potter' and 'The Dark Knight Trilogy' as Sirius Black and Commissioner Jim Gordon, respectively.

For 2017's 'The Darkest Hour', in which he played the role of British statesman Winston Churchill, he was awarded an Oscar.