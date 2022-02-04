From 'Knives Out 2' to 'The Gray Man': Check out Netflix new films coming out in 2022

Netflix new slate Photograph:( Twitter )
Netflix 2022 movie preview trailer shows the first glimpse of the films & shows that the platform will stream this year.
New year, new movies!
Netflix on Thursday released the list of big original films that will arrive on the platform in 2022.
The trailer shows the first glimpse of the films that are all set to release this year - and it has some of the most highly anticipated projects including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans starrer 'The Gray Man', Daniel Craig’s 'Knives Out 2', Jason Momoa's 'Slumberland' and many other projects featuring A-listers Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Henry Cavill, Adam Sandler and more.
Netflix shared the video on their social media handles, with the caption, which read, "New year. New movies. 🍿 We invited a few friends to share first looks at some of our BIGGEST films coming to Netflix in 2022—and they didn't disappoint!"
Take a look:
Streamers plan to debut more than 68 movies spanning different genres - including musicals, action spectacles, romantic comedies and spooky thrillers.
The video also gave the first looks at Jason Momoa as a half-man/half-beast in 'Slumberland,' Ryan Gosling daredevil stunts, to Regé-Jean Page first looks in 'The Grey Man', Guillermo del Toro’s 'Pinocchio,' Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 2,' Lindsey Lohan’s grand return in 'Falling for Christmas' and many others.
The three-minute teaser also features several stars talking to the camera, “In here is the great big world,” says Chris Hemsworth. “We can go places your dreams can’t dream of,” Momoa offers, and Charlize Theron concludes: “Every night is movie night.”
Here’s the complete list of upcoming feature film releases in 2022:
Action/Aventure/Science-Fiction
The Adam Project
Athena
Carter
Day Shift
Enola Holmes 2
The Gray Man
Interceptor
The Mother
The Mothership
Spiderhead
They Cloned Tyrone
Comedy
BigBug
The Bubble
Knives Out 2
Me Time
Metal Lords
Senior Year
The Takedown
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
You People
Drama
A Jazzman’s Blues
Against the Ice
All Quiet on the Western Front
Blonde
The Good Nurse
Hustle
Luckiest Girl Alive
Operation Mincemeat
The Pale Blue Eye
Rustin
Spaceman
The Swimmers
White Noise
The Wonder
Horror/ Thriller
Black Crab
Brazen
Choose or Die
End of the Road
The Inheritance
Monkey Man
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Weekend Away
Windfall
Family Friendly
13: The Musical
Boo!
Ivy & Bean
Matilda
Rescued by Ruby
The School for Good and Evil
Slumberland
Tall Girl 2
We Have A Ghost
Animated/Anime
Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood Bubble (Anime)
Drifting Home (Anime)
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
My Father’s Dragon
The Sea Beast
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
Wendell & Wild
Romance
Along for the Ride
Don’t Blame Karma!
Falling for Christmas
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love in the Villa
The Noel Diary
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
The Royal Treatment
Through My Window
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com