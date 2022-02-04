From 'Knives Out 2' to 'The Gray Man': Check out Netflix new films coming out in 2022

New year, new movies!



Netflix on Thursday released the list of big original films that will arrive on the platform in 2022.



The trailer shows the first glimpse of the films that are all set to release this year - and it has some of the most highly anticipated projects including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans starrer 'The Gray Man', Daniel Craig’s 'Knives Out 2', Jason Momoa's 'Slumberland' and many other projects featuring A-listers Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Henry Cavill, Adam Sandler and more.



Netflix shared the video on their social media handles, with the caption, which read, "New year. New movies. 🍿 We invited a few friends to share first looks at some of our BIGGEST films coming to Netflix in 2022—and they didn't disappoint!"



Take a look:

Streamers plan to debut more than 68 movies spanning different genres - including musicals, action spectacles, romantic comedies and spooky thrillers.



The video also gave the first looks at Jason Momoa as a half-man/half-beast in 'Slumberland,' Ryan Gosling daredevil stunts, to Regé-Jean Page first looks in 'The Grey Man', Guillermo del Toro’s 'Pinocchio,' Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 2,' Lindsey Lohan’s grand return in 'Falling for Christmas' and many others.



The three-minute teaser also features several stars talking to the camera, “In here is the great big world,” says Chris Hemsworth. “We can go places your dreams can’t dream of,” Momoa offers, and Charlize Theron concludes: “Every night is movie night.”

Here’s the complete list of upcoming feature film releases in 2022:

Action/Aventure/Science-Fiction

The Adam Project

Athena

Carter

Day Shift

Enola Holmes 2

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

Spiderhead

They Cloned Tyrone

Comedy

BigBug

The Bubble

Knives Out 2

Me Time

Metal Lords

Senior Year

The Takedown

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

You People

Drama

A Jazzman’s Blues

Against the Ice

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

The Good Nurse

Hustle

Luckiest Girl Alive

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

White Noise

The Wonder

Horror/ Thriller

Black Crab

Brazen

Choose or Die

End of the Road

The Inheritance

Monkey Man

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Weekend Away

Windfall

Family Friendly

13: The Musical

Boo!

Ivy & Bean

Matilda

Rescued by Ruby

The School for Good and Evil

Slumberland

Tall Girl 2

We Have A Ghost

Animated/Anime

Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood Bubble (Anime)

Drifting Home (Anime)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

My Father’s Dragon

The Sea Beast

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)

Wendell & Wild

Romance

Along for the Ride

Don’t Blame Karma!

Falling for Christmas

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

The Noel Diary

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

The Royal Treatment

Through My Window

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com