First look of Dhanush, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in 'The Gray Man' has got fans excited

It's out! The first look of 'The Gray Man' featuring Dhanush along with actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans was unveiled on Tuesday on social media. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film marks Dhanush's big debut in Hollywood.



The ensemble cast also includes the likes of Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura.

The official Twitter account of Netflix India shared a still from the movie in which the 38-year-old actor can be seen in action mode on top of a car, sporting an intense look and blood on his face.



"The first look of @dhanushkraja in 'The Gray Man' is here and it's vera maari vera maari," the streamer wrote. The film will be exclusively streaming on Netflix.



The film is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, 'The Gray Man' is billed as an action-thriller which revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Gosling.



The film follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.



Considering it marks Dhanush's Hollywood debut, his fans shared excitement on social media as his look from the film was unveiled. They took to Twitter to share feedback on Dhanush's look from the film. \

The film will start streaming on Netflix on July 22.