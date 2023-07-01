Ezra Miller: 'I have been unjustly and directly targeted'
A temporary harassment order against The Flash star Ezra Miller, issued by the Greenfield District Court in June 2022, has expired after being allowed by a judge. The order was sought by the mother of a 12-year-old child from Massachusetts who accused Miller of inappropriate behavior towards the child. A Daily Beast article detailed the allegations, including claims that Miller displayed aggression towards adults and showed excessive attention to the child. The article also mentioned an instance where Miller was said to have worn a gun, although Miller's attorney denied this. The child expressed discomfort and fear in the presence of Miller after witnessing an argument between Miller and their mother.
Ezra Miller's statement
Following the expiration of the order, Miller released a rare public statement addressing the claims. In an Instagram post, Miller expressed gratitude to those who supported them and denounced the misuse of protective orders for personal gain or vengeance.
The statement read, "I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuses of the protective order system was halted. Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”
The statement continued, “I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions.”
Ezra Miller in The Flash
Miller essayed the titular role of DC speedster superhero in the recently released superhero movie The Flash. The actor, who has had several run-ins with the law in the last few years, appeared in public for the first time in quite a while at the movie's premiere in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
WION's review of the film read, "I absolutely loved The Flash. It might be my favourite DC movie since 2017's Wonder Woman. There are a couple of missteps and I was mildly annoyed by the overuse of CGI and fan service overload particularly in the third act, but the film managed to rise above these issues. Even much of the fan service and cameos, except for one egregious instance, I grudgingly admit I cheered at the top of my voice. If you believed the trailers for the film were spoiler-y, you are in for multiple surprises. Most of these moments are just for laughs (and cheers) and are not meant to have any major ramification in terms of the future of DCU."
