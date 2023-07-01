Ezra Miller: 'I have been unjustly and directly targeted'

A temporary harassment order against The Flash star Ezra Miller, issued by the Greenfield District Court in June 2022, has expired after being allowed by a judge. The order was sought by the mother of a 12-year-old child from Massachusetts who accused Miller of inappropriate behavior towards the child. A Daily Beast article detailed the allegations, including claims that Miller displayed aggression towards adults and showed excessive attention to the child. The article also mentioned an instance where Miller was said to have worn a gun, although Miller's attorney denied this. The child expressed discomfort and fear in the presence of Miller after witnessing an argument between Miller and their mother.

Ezra Miller's statement

Following the expiration of the order, Miller released a rare public statement addressing the claims. In an Instagram post, Miller expressed gratitude to those who supported them and denounced the misuse of protective orders for personal gain or vengeance.

The statement read, "I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuses of the protective order system was halted. Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”