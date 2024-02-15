Exclusive: Director watched ‘real bombs dropped’ while shooting Russell Crowe film Land of Bad

Powerhouse Hollywood duo Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth are set to throng the theatres with their latest film which is everything you’d look for in an action flick. High on adrenaline, authentic feel of jets and artillery in addition to a stellar cast, Land of Bad is up for its theatrical release on February 16. Directed by William Eubank, the film stars Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia in pivotal roles.

WION got talking to Land of Bad director William Eubank in an exclusive quick chat about bringing together such a fantastic cast, weaving realism in fiction and witnessing real bombs being dropped during their research for the film.

Land of Bad is an action-packed film that promises to take audiences on a wild ride through a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines. As the story unfolds, viewers are thrust into a brutal 48-hour battle for survival where every move could mean the difference between life and death.

Land of Bad: The Plot

In the film, rookie officer Kinney, portrayed by Liam Hemsworth, finds himself outnumbered and facing insurmountable odds after his elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory. With time running out and an air strike looming, Kinney must rely on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper, played by the legendary Russell Crowe, to navigate the treacherous landscape and ensure the survival of his team.

While the film may not be based on a true story, realism was imperative for director-writer William Eubank and co-writer Chris Frigerio. “We started out going to Fort Irwin, which is a national training base in between Las Vegas and Los Angeles. I had a JTAC call me out of the blue when some press came out about this movie and I headed out there.” (A JTAC is a term used in the United States Armed Forces for a qualified service member who directs the action of military aircraft engaged in close air support and other offensive air operations).

Realism in Fiction

It all became too real for Eubank as he remembered, “We watched real bombs being dropped. I mean the Air Force was really kind to let us sort of peer over the shoulder and into the world of what an actual JTAC and what these drone operators really do. So, we saw a lot of exciting things and, and we're actually on the ground for a lot of exciting things. That all led of course to trying to create as realistic and as authentic a story as possible.”

Watch the Land of Bad trailer here:

Eubank added, “Land of Bad is a film really about the guys on the ground and their interactions with each other. It will hopefully be a unique perspective that a lot of people haven’t gotten to see (in other action flicks).”

Also read Will Smith to star in crime-thriller Sugar Bandits

Land of Bad will release in theatres in India and worldwide on February 16.