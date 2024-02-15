Will Smith to star in crime-thriller Sugar Bandits

Will Smith will next be seen in high-octane action thriller Sugar Bandits. The film is based on Chuck Hogan book Devils in Exile and it centres on an Iraq War veteran who teams up with a crew of fellow vets to target the drug trade in Boston.

The film has a screenplay by Chuck Hogan whose writing credits include The Town and The Strain. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sugar Bandits was set up over a decade ago at Universal Pictures. Reports suggest that Joe Carnahan is in talks to direct the feature.

The war film is based on a book by Chuck Hogan

The book Devils in Exile focuses on Boston-based Neal Maven, who returns from the Iraq War with little job prospects and teams up with other soldiers to steal from local drug dealers.

Will Smith was last seen in Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation which sold to Apple TV+ in Cannes for a market record deal of $120 million but failed to make a mark. This war film will be his latest after that failed film.

Will’s name was embroiled in controversy since the infamous Oscars slap where he hit Chris Rock on Oscars stage as the latter joked about Jada Smith. Emancipation, some say, failed because of the Oscars episode.

Will also has an untitled Bad Boys fourth film. That film is still in production, alongside the upcoming sequel to Zombie hit I Am Legend, which is set to co-star Michael B. Jordan and see Smith reprise his role from the 2007 original.

As for Sugar Bandits, it was first announced back in 2013 with Universal developing the feature.