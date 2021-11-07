'Eternals' Lebanese actor Haaz Sleiman slams Arab nations: No respect for those governments

Lebanese-born actor Haaz Sleiman, who plays Ben in Chloe Zhao's latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) offering 'Eternals', reportedly said during a recent interview that he was close to tears when he learnt that the film has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar for its LGBTQ+ content.

Sleiman's character Ben is the husband of Marvel's first gay superhero Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) in 'Eternals'.

While speaking to a leading entertainment portal, the gay actor reportedly said, "They (Disney) stood their ground and said, 'Nope, we are not going to compromise the integrity of our film'. It made these Arab countries look so ignorant and pathetic."

According to reports, international movies with LGBTQIA content are often trimmed and altered to maintain peace with international censor boards around the world but Disney refused to do the same with 'Eternals'.

"I have no respect for those governments. They have displayed to the world that they are not only a disgrace to humanity, but to God. Hopefully this will inspire the Saudi people, the Kuwaiti people and the people in Qatar to fight back," Sleiman said.

Haaz Sleiman, who was raised a Muslim in Lebanon before moving to America at the age of 21, came out as gay in 2017 after rising to prominence for playing Tarek--an undocumented Syrian immigrant--in 2007's 'The Visitor'.

