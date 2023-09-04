Equalizer 3 tops North America box office in big summer finale

Like Barbie, the movie to which it became fortuitously hitched in viewers' minds, Oppenheimer, managed a strong showing in its seventh weekend out. Christopher Nolan's atom bomb origin story placed fifth at $5.5 million and $7.5 million.

Overall, this weekend's numbers were enough to push the domestic summer box office past $4 billion, a first in the post-pandemic era and a big jump from last summer's $3.4 billion, trade publications reported.