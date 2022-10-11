English musician Rex Orange County accused of sexual assault

English singer-songwriter Alexander James O'Connor, better known as Rex Orange County, has been charged with six counts of sexual assault in London, reported UK publication The Sun. The acts of assault are said to have taken place over two days back in June 2022. O'Connor has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently out on bail. A trial is scheduled for January 2, 2023.

Rex Orange County responded to the charges in a statement, "Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings."

The Sun reported that O'Connor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman six times in three instances. He allegedly assaulted her in the West End on June 1. And then on June 2, he assaulted her in a taxi, and then three times at his home in Notting Hill in West London.

Born on May 4, 1998, he first gained limelight back in 2017 when he was featured on Tyler, the Creator's album 'Flower Boy', which was nominated for a Grammy. He has released one mixtape and three studio albums. While the mixtape, released in 2015, is titled 'Bcos U Will Never B Free', the albums, released in 2017, 2019, and 2022, respectively, are titled 'Apricot Princess', 'Pony', and 'Who Cares?'.



