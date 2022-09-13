Emmys 2022: Biggest snubs and surprises

Just like every year, the winner announcements at the just concluded 74th edition of the Emmy Awards also did not please or satisfy everybody. It is safe to say that most TV buffs were miffed with something or other. On social media sites and elsewhere, many viewers have expressed their disappointment and displeasure at some of the decisions the Television Academy jury made while voting for the winners. Some others were pleasantly surprised as well at winners in a few of the categories. Going into the ceremony, 'Succession' was the frontrunner with 12 major nominations. 'The White Lotus' and Ted Lasso followed with 11 and 10 nods, respectively. 'Succession' ended up taking the biggest prize of the evening. But 'The White Lotus' was the biggest overall winner with 5 wins. 'Ted Lasso' was the runner-up with 4 trophies.

Here are all the surprises and snubs at this year's Emmys. Do you agree?

Also Read: Emmys 2022: 'Squid Game' creates history, wins two trophies in acting and directing categories

Snub

'Better Call Saul'

For most of its history 'Better Call Saul', a spinoff of 'Breaking Bad', has arguably been the best show on television. The show was supposed to be a story of a decent man becoming a poorer, sleazier version of himself largely through his own action. But the show became so much more, so much more than even its predecessor. While its second volume will compete in next year's Emmys, it is still incredible to think that the show has not won a single 'major' Emmy to date (excluding Creative Arts Emmys), and that includes the part of its superb final season.

If not Bob Odenkirk, at least Rhea Seehorn deserved an Emmy for her consistently committed performance in a show that did not revolve around her character but that she still made her own.

It must be noted that this year only part 1 of the show was considered for this year's awards. Part 2 will contest next year.

Also Read: Emmys 2022: 'Succession', 'The White Lotus' 'Squid Game' win big, here's the complete winners' list

Surprise

'Ted Lasso'

Jason Sudeikis won his second consecutive Emmy for Apple TV+'s popular comedy series 'Ted Lasso'. He was awarded the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series trophy. This is a pleasant surprise as 'Ted Lasso' served as a balm to many a tortured soul during the Covid-19 pandemic. When the world was suffering, the show gave that warm, fuzzy feeling of togetherness. And with its second season, the show proved that it had more depth than earlier expected. Sudeikis has led the show like a true leader, giving other talented actors ample opportunity to shine instead of hogging all the space like many others would have done.

Brett Goldstein also won a trophy, his first individual Emmy, in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He plays the role of gruff and grumpy but good-at-heart Roy Kent in the show.

Snub

Anthony Carrigan ('Barry')

Anthony Carrigan has been a sensation as the politest gangster ever NoHo Hank in Bill Hader-starrer HBO dark comedy series 'Barry'. But sadly, his amazing work has not been recognised by the Television Academy. And that is a shame. He was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series this year and went home empty-handed despite deserving the trophy.

Surprise

Such an exciting moment for Matthew Macfadyen, who won an #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for @Succession! 😎🌟 #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/jOwEljtqlN — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022 ×

Matthew Macfadyen ('Succession')

English actor Matthew Macfadyen does a mean American accent in the acclaimed HBO series 'Succession' but that is hardly his only achievement. With his performance as Tom Wambsgans, Macfadyen has created a character about whom we learn something new pretty much every episode. And somehow, the character still feels like a flesh and blood person, instead of a dramatis persona. Macfayeden is scary good in the role, and it is nice to see great talent being recognised.

