Emma Corrin opens up about intimate scenes with Harry Styles in 'My Policeman'

Emma Corrin, who is awaiting the OTT release of her next 'My Policeman', recently spoke about the importance of intimate scenes in a movie and how it helps the narrative to move forward. In the American romantic drama film, Emma plays the role of Tom's wife, Marion. Tom is played by Harry in the film, who is a gay policeman madly in love with a museum curator.

Speaking about the Michael Grandage directorial which also stars Harry Styles and David Dawson, Emma said, "When Tom and Marion are first intimate together, it's almost heartbreaking in the sense that, although they're physically close to each other, they're so far apart. I think it's one of the first times she realises there's something quite significant missing from their relationship. You feel that and feel for her, and that's very powerful."

The movie is set in 1957 Britain when homosexuality was a huge taboo. It tells the story of a married man, Tom Burgess, who is secretly dating a gay man. The film has several intimate scenes, which have certainly become the talk of the town for several reasons.

Talking about how the bond between the three leads is crucial in the film, Emma said, "The friendship that the three of them have is so central and we knew that the audience would really need to believe in that. We were lucky to have a three-week rehearsal process before we started shooting where we got to know each other."

Emma, who identifies as a non-binary, found it challenging to play the character, "I was willing to explore it and I learned a lot. I certainly learned what it was like for people to exist at that time."

Also read: Will Smith reveals Floyd Mayweather called him 10 days straight post notorious Oscar slap incident

With hopes that the film will further conversations about the LGBTQIA+ community in society, Emma concluded, "Marion's journey and what she does, is so central to furthering the narrative of queer acceptance today. It's why the film is so heartbreaking."

Helmed by Michael Grandage, 'My Policeman' is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel of the same name. The film is set to stream on Prime Video from November 4.