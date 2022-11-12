Elizabeth Hurley says working with Matthew Perry during his addiction was a 'nightmare'

British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley recently came forward to talk about her 'Serving Sara' co-star Matthew Perry and how his addiction affected the shoot of the 2002 film. After the publication of Perry's memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing', which is filled with anecdotes about his personal and professional life, the 57-year-old diva is the most recent A-lister to talk about the 'Friends' star's battle with substance abuse.

First, she revealed that she has partially read Perry's memoir and is yet to finish the book. She also complimented Perry for being a great writer and comedian. "I haven't actually read the book yet, but I've read [excerpts] of it," Hurley told Yahoo. "It's quite interesting," she added. "He's a very funny writer like he's a very funny man. He's an incredibly gifted comedian ... his way with words is fantastic."

Hurley also spoke about the temporary shutdown of the 2002 film, in which Perry played a process server tasked with delivering divorce papers to Hurley's character. "I have very fond memories of him. To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it's now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction," the actress said.

"We were in a force majeure and had to all sit at home twiddling our thumbs for some time," Hurley continued. "It was tough, obviously he was having a tough time, but he was still very charming and a lovely person to work with. But you could see he was suffering for sure."

Perry had revealed in his memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ that production on ‘Serving Sara’ had to be suspended as he was in rehab for drug and alcohol abuse.

While Perry attempted to “make real amends” for his past behaviour by re-recording lines he had previously “slurred” and committing to making a significant promotional effort for the movie, it “tanked anyhow,” he wrote in his book.

Despite Perry’s personal struggles affecting the production of 'Serving Sara', Hurley noted that she has “very fond memories of him.”

(With inputs from agencies)