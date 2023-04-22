Earth Day: 10 movies that will inspire you to take action on climate change

Things could not be direr. The world is beset with the adverse effects of climate change already, and things are expected to worsen with rising temperatures if we do not act immediately. Today, the world celebrates Earth Day. It is a time to celebrate our planet and all that it has given to us. But it is also a time to reflect on the ways in which we can protect our planet for future generations from various threats, most notably climate change. This list of movies has a nice mix of fiction movies (though may be based on a true story) and documentaries and provides a variety of perspectives on multiple environmental issues. Watching these movies has educated me about these issues and inspired me to take action to protect our planet, or at least do something constructive that may help. I hope they will do the same to at least a few of you.

Wall-E

In this Pixar movie's distant future Earth has become a polluted wasteland. The few remaining humans have abandoned the planet and live aboard a giant spaceship. One day, a small waste-collecting robot named Wall-E is left behind on Earth. Wall-E spends his days alone, collecting trash and watching old video tapes. One day, he meets a sleek and sophisticated robot named Eve.

The Lorax

This film, based on Dr. Seuss' book of the same name, is a cautionary tale about the importance of protecting the environment. The story follows the Lorax, a furry creature who speaks for the trees, as he tries to stop the Once-ler, a greedy man, from cutting down all the Truffula Trees. The Once-ler cuts down all the trees to make Thneeds, a garment that can be used for anything. Once the trees are gone, the Lorax disappears.

Erin Brockovich

Erin Brockovich tells a powerful and inspirational true story about a single mother who takes on a powerful corporation after she discovers that they are polluting a small town's water supply. While this list is not ordered, this movie will be at the top.

An Inconvenient Truth

This documentary film deals with climate change. Former Vice President Al Gore presents a compelling argument about the devastating effects of global warming.

March of the Penguins

This is a documentary film about the emperor penguins of Antarctica. It follows their annual migration to Antarctica.

Before the Flood

This documentary, produced by Leonardo Dicaprio, explores the negative effects of climate change on the planet and also discusses possible solutions.

Our Planet

Our Planet is a documentary series about our planet and its different, fragile ecosystems. The series follows the lives of animals from all over the world, from the Arctic to the Amazon rainforest.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet is a Netflix original documentary film that follows the legendary Sir David Attenborough as he reflects on his life as a naturalist.

Chasing Ice

This visually stunning documentary follows photographer James Balog as he documents the rapidly melting glaciers in the Arctic. It's a powerful reminder of the devastating impact of climate change on our planet.

Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret

This is a documentary film about the environmental impact of animal agriculture. The film argues that animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of climate change, deforestation, and water pollution. A must-watch.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE