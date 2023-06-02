Dwayne Johnson to return in Fast and Furious standalone film: 'Vin Diesel and I put all the past behind us'

Dwayne Johnson is set to make a comeback as Luke Hobbs in a Fast and Furious spinoff movie centred around the character. The upcoming untitled film is not a Hobbs & Shaw sequel, which had Johnson's Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw teaming up for to take down a threat. Instead, it will serve as a bridge between the recently released Fast X and the sequel Fast X: Part 2. Johnson, after promising he will not return to the role due to the tiff with Vin Diesel, did return in a mid-credit scene of Fast X, and will reprise the role in the next instalment.

Dwayne Johnson revealed the news through a social media post

Dwayne Johnson took to his social media accounts to personally share the news. He wrote as the caption of a video, "Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in ‘Fast X’ have blown us away. The next ‘Fast & Furious’ film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the Hobbs movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for ‘Fast X: Part II'. Last summer Vin Diesel and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & fans that we love. I’ve built my career on an ‘audience first’ mentality and that will always serve as my north star.”

What is the film about?

The plot is unknown at this point. The script for this new film has been penned by Chris Morgan, a longtime collaborator of the Fast and Furious series.

Fast X

In Fast X, Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto faces another blast from the past, this time Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for the death of his father. The film ended on a cliffhanger with the fate of Dom and his son Brian's fate unknown. WION's review of the film was negative. It read, "The only fun I had from Fast X was a perverse kind of fun. I imagined that it looks like the actors and director had to live through gruelling production in multiple countries. It is better than F9, but that is like saying you prefer a stubbed toe to a broken leg. In both cases, you are longing for relief."